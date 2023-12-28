All-female Catholic College Reverses New Policy Allowing Men Who Identify As Women

An all-female Catholic college has reportedly backtracked on a new policy it made that allows biological men who identify as women to enroll in the school.

President Katie Conboy and Board Chair Maureen Karnatz Smith of Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, stated in an email last week that “the Board has decided that we will return to our previous admission policy.”

A screenshot of the email was shared online by an alumna, Clare Anne Ath, who works as government affairs manager for the pro-life organization Human Coalition.

“I just received an alumni email detailing the decision & would like to thank Bishop Kevin Rhoades, the @diocesefwsb, and the generations of faithful Catholic SMC alums who were prayerful on this matter and made their concerns known,” Ath tweeted.

BREAKING: @saintmarys has issued a statement REVERSING their admissions policy that would allow biological men to attend the Catholic women's college.



I just received an alumni email detailing the decision & would like to thank Bishop Kevin Rhoades, the @diocesefwsb, and… pic.twitter.com/ImERzvuOek — Clare Anne Ath (@clareanneath) December 21, 2023

Recall that the institution last month moved to allow males who identify as females to enroll starting in fall 2024.

“We are by no means the first Catholic women’s college to adopt a policy with this scope,” College President Katie Conboy said.

