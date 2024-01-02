Apostle Johnson Suleman 2024 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries has released his prophecies for the year 2024.

While making the prophetic declarations, Apostle Suleman said they were 24 (twenty four) things God told him about 2024.

Read Apostle Johnson Suleman Prophecies for 2024 (video below):

The Lord said in 2024 your glory that has been delayed will manifest

The Lord said in 2024 your voice will not be silenced

The Lord said this year God will give you worthy contact

He say in the year 2024 Heaven shall be open unto you

You will not be devoured in the year 2024

You will enjoy fresh oil continually

In the year 2024 your love for God will be on the increase

In the year 2024 your eyes will be open to see

He said in the year 2024 encounters beyond human understanding

The year 2024 God will give you the spirit of uncommon favor

He said in the year 2024 you will not faint in the day of adversity

In the year 2024 you will not join the multitude to do evil

In the year 2024 Pillar of Fire and Cloud shall accompany you

In the year 2024 your intimacy shall be productive

He said in the year 2024 your Earth will not be iron

In the year 2024 you will not hear wrong voices

In the year 2024 God will lead you in parts of righteousness

He said in the year 2024 your family will lick honey

In the year 2024 you will reach your goal

In the year 2024 you will not bury your loved ones

In the year 2024 conspiracy against you will fail

In the year 2024 you shall go higher and higher

And this final one, He said in the year 2024 you shall not lose your relevance.

In another prophecy shared on his X, Apostle Suleman revealed that God told him 2024 would be a different and outstanding year.

The cleric cautioned against listening to negative pronouncements about 2024, stating that the anointing that makes the year simple will fall on the people.

He wrote: “For many years you have heard prophecies over your life as you entered the new year and you exited without fulfilment.

“The Lord says to tell you,2024 is different.

“It shall be the most outstanding year of your life.

“Don’t listen to negativity as touching this year.

“The anointing that makes this year easy comes upon you right now.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR.”