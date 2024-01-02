Pastor Jerry Eze Releases 2024 Declarations For Streams Of Joy International

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, the founder and general overseer of Streams of Joy International, during the crossover service held on December 31, 2023, released the church’s 2024 declarations.

The declarations which is different from the 2024 prophecies and prophetic declarations by Pastor Jerry, is always declared by the church during their Sunday services, and serves as a way to continuously speak those words to reality.

Streams Of Joy 2024 Declarations

2024

Nothing goes wrong around me

I walk in Daily Victory

My enemies scatter before they gather

Before I ask, He answers

No detail of My Life Escapes his watchful eyes

I am not afraid of the devices of the enemy

The God that sees, this is my confidence,

He sees to change

He sees to direct

He sees to lift

He sees to demonstrate His power

He sees to turn things around

He sees to show me mercy daily

He sees to make me a spectacle of His glory.

Guess what? I am the apple of His eyes

All 2024 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

To the God who sees me

I will live in the consciousness of Your presence

I will stand as a true soldier of the kingdom.

I will give my all – my body, soul and spirit, my finance and my time, all for the kingdom.

I love my El-Roi

El-Roi is my beautifier

El-Roi my lifter

El-Roi my advocate

El-Roi my helper

El-Roi, the solid rock on which I stand

I am not alone, You are forever by my side.

The world will see and know that I have finally seen the God that sees me.

Hear me again Heaven and Earth, my case is different I have seen the God that sees me – El-Roi! El-Roi!! El-Roi!!!

What God cannot do does not exist.

