Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2024 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations for 2024.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and senior pastor of Believers LoveWorld (Christ Embassy), during the Christ Embassy New Year’s Eve Service (Crossover service) declared 2024 to be ‘the Year of Redemption’.

In his prophetic declarations for the year, Pastor Chris spurred the saints to make a demand on the blessings they in Christ Jesus. “It’s time; make claims on what He gave you; make claims on the true blessings of Christ,” he posited amid great rejoicing across the globe.

Read Pastor Chris Oyakhilome 2024 prophetic declarations below

2024 is the year of redemption.

There will be a change. This is a year that will bring changes; tremendous changes.

You cannot fear your adversary. To fear your adversary is to empower your adversary, and your adversary is not God.

Do not fear.

Recommended: All 2024 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

In 2024, make claims on the true blessings of Christ; make claims on what He gave you.

You are God’s word manifested in flesh today as Jesus was, and you’re going to see that manifest in your life like never before in 2024.

You are the manifestation of God’s word, you are the manifestation of God’s love.

The Bible says for us to display His excellence and perfection, you’re going to do that in 2024.

Watch video of the declaration here.

See Also: 2024 Theme (Year Of) For All Churches In Nigeria, Ghana, USA, Others