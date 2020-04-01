Coronavirus: Nigerian Pastors Assist The Government, People, Hospitals In Cash and Kinds

As the COVID-19 fight and fears continue to ravage the world, many people are givng their assistance both in cash and kind to help eradicate the deadly virus that has already taken thousands of live around the globe and affected hundreds of thousands.

In Nigeria, donations have been made both from religious groups, non-religious groups and several individuals.

“The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye donated a full ward of Category A Ventilators ($10,000-$30,000 for one) at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“Pastor E. A. Adeboye through RCCG Christian Social Responsibility has donated 11 Intensive Care Unit beds across the country fully fitted with ventilators that will be most needed in the care for COVID-19 cases,” the church said.

“Without Ventilators, A patient may not survive COVID 19

The church in a statement said the items of medical equipment were donated to Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Besides the ventilators, Pastor Adeboye on Monday donated some medical supplies to the Lagos State government to support its quest to effectively contain the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The items include 8,000 hand sanitizers, 8,000 surgical face masks, and 200,000 hand gloves.

The Assistant General Overseer, Admin/Personnel, RCCG, Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola, who presented the items to the state government at the Mainland Hospital (Formerly Infectious Disease Hospital), Yaba, said: “We commend the sacrifices that all medical personnel are making at this time. The church continues to pray for them as they give their sacrifice of love even as the RCCG as a church agrees that combating COVID-19 is by no means a work for all,” according to Vanguard.

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel International) has made donations of ambulances, test kits and personal protective devices (PPEs) to the Lagos and Ogun State governments to assist in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge in Nigeria.

The Church also donated medical resources and food items as part of its phased and continuous support to the Nigerian authorities in taming the COVID-19 pandemic and the biting effects of the lockdown on poor citizens of the country.

“We do not make noise about our givings to humanity and we will not stop,” says Bishop Oyedepo as he donates ambulances, test kits, food, other supplies to Lagos and Ogun states.

See the list of Bishop Oyedepo’s donations below to both to Lagos and Ogun states.

Medical Equipment

20 cartons of latex hand gloves (10 boxes per carton),

10 cartons of disposable face masks (40 boxes per carton),

40 pieces of the infrared thermometer (gun-shaped type),

500 pieces of personal protective device (PPE) Hazmat suit,

2 boxes of the pulse oximeter (10 per box), and two cartons of blood pressure monitor (10 per carton).

Two Ambulances

Food Item

400 bags of rice

150 bags of beans

400 bags of garri,

500 gallons of vegetable oil,

Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche

Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, donated medical equipment worth millions of Naira to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to combat the Coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

The donation was made by the Founder and Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche, along with his wife, Dr. Becky Enenche, and other leaders of the church, which was received by the Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, in Abuja.

According to Pastor Paul, the church deemed it fit to donate the medical and safety items to prevent more infections by the virus in the nation’s capital, hence to assist the effort of the FCTA to stop the infection of the virus.

Items donated include eight units of hospital beds and mattresses, two units of the height measuring sticks, one unit examination couch, two units of diagnostic sets, three units sphygmomanometers, one standard unit Micro Haematoent centrifuge, one standard unit of Gynecologic couch, two units infant weighing scales, two units sets of oxygen cylinders, five packs of oxygen face masks, five cartons of regular face masks, one unit of the automatic stretcher, six pieces of drip stands.

Other items include one standard unit of an ultrasound machine, 20 liters of methylated spirit, personal protective equipment collective, 20 liters of Dettol, one standard unit of hospital screen, 10 pairs of medical boots, and also non-medical equipment include seven units of standing fans, one unit of 5 KVA generator, and two units water dispenser and other items.

Apostle Johnson Suleman

President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman; in collaboration with former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri and a Muslim influencer and reformist, Mohammad Tawhidi, popularly known as ‘Imam of Peace,’ have launched a financial outreach to poor Nigerians, providing them with funds to buy essential commodities during the total lockdown declared in many states of Nigeria as a result of the continuous spread of the deadly Corona Virus.

Following the lockdown, some Nigerians have bemoaned lack of funds to buy essential commodities like food and water while they have been at home.

Consequently, the trio of Apostle Suleman, Pastor Omokri and Imam of Peace have launched the outreach where they asked poor Nigerians to send in their bank account numbers in which funds ranging from N5000 were transferred to them to buy essential commodities.

A Mystery Guest and I Will Give ₦500k to 100 Poor Nigerians Today, Funded Fully by @APOSTLESULEMAN https://t.co/LMqplOL46d — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 31, 2020

Many other Nigerians have also contributed to ensure the fight against COVID-19 is won.

The richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote donated N200 million while his friend, Femi Otedola donated N1 billion, as well as Mr. Tony Elumelu (1 billion). Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Donated N11 billion, while Tuface Idibia contributed N10 million, amongst many others.

As donations to help curb the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pours, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said he acknowledges, with deep appreciation, the kind gesture of captain of industries, corporate entities, missionaries, musical artistes and individuals.

He said he was deeply touched by the consistent support on efforts to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic, which is ravaging the global economy.

The President who spoke through his media aide, Femi Adesina, thanked a group of oil companies, who partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) to donate $30 million, while appreciating contributions from All Progressives Congress National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr Mike Adenuga, Modupeola and Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil, and Dr Emeka Offor, who joined a list of other public-spirited Nigerians in contributing health and educational facilities.

The President said he welcomed generous donations as announced by Zenith Bank PLC, which was committed to the public health care system, Keystone bank, First Bank Plc and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, who also took to the streets to sensitize citizens on the dreaded virus.

According to Buhari, the efforts of Stallion Empowerment Initiative of the Stallion Group, and the entertainment industry, particularly renowned musician, Innocent Idibia, Tuface, for contributions remains invaluable.

While assuring all Nigerians that the funds will be properly utilized to check the effect of the COVID-19 and reposition the health care system, President Buhari urged all intending donors to channel contributions through the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

