COVID-19: Tanzanian President Refuses To Shut Down Churches, Said Coronavirus Cannot Survive God’s Presence

“Corona is Satanic and cannot survive in the body of Christ, it will burn.” – Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli has shocked the world after announcing that the country will not shut down places of worship over the Coronavirus pandemic because that is where true healing is found.

Just before announcing six more confirmed cases of the virus to take the country’s total to 12 on Sunday, Magufuli was in church where he likened the pandemic to Satan, needing divine intervention to be quelled.

COVID-19: Italians Praise God From Their Windows, Sing “How Great Is Our God” (Video)

Magufuli called upon Tanzanian citizens not to be afraid of praising and seeking God’s face in places of worship.

On Sunday, Magufuli told a congregation in Tanzania that the COVID-19 virus is Satanic and cannot survive in the body of Christ.

Tanzania should take precautions but the government hasn’t prohibited prayers in mosques and churches because that’s where “there is true salvation,” Magufuli said in Swahili during a church service in the capital, Dodoma.

‘Tusiogope kwenda kumtukuza Mungu. Sisi kama serikali hatukufunga ibada, misikitini wala makanisani kwa sababu tunajua huku kanisani na misikitini ndipo kwenye uponyaji wa kweli. Corona ambaye ni shetani hawezi akakaa kwenye mwili wa Yesu. Atakaua ameungua huko mbali (We didn’t shut down churches and mosques because that is where there is real healing. Corona cannot survive in the body of Christ, it will burn),” he said to deafening cheers from the congregation.

Christians Boldly Share the Love of Christ In Coronavirus Worst Hit Areas In China (Video)

“That is exactly why I did not panic while taking the Holy Communion,” he added.

The president however, has come under heavy criticism for his advice to the citizens, encouraging them to gather in worship places.

COVID-19: Pastor Preaches From His Window In The Middle Of The Quarantine In Italy (Video)

Oppostion politician Zitto Kabwe criticized Magufuli’s comments and urged him to close mosques and churches to add to measures to fight the outbreak. “Let’s not argue with science,” Kabwe said in Swahili on his Twitter account. “Coronavirus is very bad.”

On Saturday, Lazaro Nyalandu, a member of the central committee of the main opposition party Chadema called on the government to ban all public gatherings and close the country’s borders.

‘God Is The Ultimate’: Trump Talks About His Faith In God (Video)