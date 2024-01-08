Winners Chapel 21-Day Prayer and Fasting 2024 PDF Download

Winners’ Chapel 21-day fasting and prayer for the year 2024 commenced on Monday, January 8, 2024. For everyone who wants to be part of the ongoing spiritual exercise, please download the complete 21-day prayer guide below.

Everyone is admonished to engage with this prophetic season of opportunity. Expect this to be a platform for the full delivery of your Fortune 2024 order of testimonies this year in Jesus name!

Bishop David Oyedepo 2024 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations

Every day of the Winners Chapel 21-day prayer and fasting program, which is scheduled to hold from Monday 8th to Sunday 28th January, will be met with an evening prayer programme in all Living Faith Church worldwide to break the fast for the day. People who can make it to church around them can join the live broadcast online.

