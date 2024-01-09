‘There…Is Revival’: Spiritual Reformation Sweeping America

Evangelist Nick Hall has spoken to thousands around the U.S., bringing the Gospel to members of every generation. But his new mission is a more pointed effort.

Hall, founder of Pulse, a global evangelistic organization, is embarking on a multi-year effort to bring biblical truth to every corner of North Dakota. He recently spoke with CBN Digital about some of the powerful moments of spiritual revival he observed throughout 2024.

From the Asbury outpouring to historic mass baptisms, many preachers have felt a spiritual stirring in America, with Hall explaining what he believes is unfolding.

“I think we’re in the middle of … a reformation of sorts,” he said. “I think there’s a shift happening. … A lot of the things that we’ve put our hope in for a long time aren’t working, and I think God is using that to draw many, many people to Himself.”

With so many coming to Jesus, Hall said he believes we’re seeing an “awakening moment” in which a plethora of young people happen to be on the “front lines.”

“There really is revival,” Hall said. “You hear this word thrown around all the time, but, man, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He continued, “I think people are more open. I think people are more hungry for the Gospel than they’ve been in decades.”

“Pulse started in North Dakota,” Hall said. “I was born, raised in North Dakota.”

He’s hoping to “blanket every corner of the state” over the next two years, visiting recovery centers, nursing homes, juvenile centers — any gathering place open to hearing the truth. Already, The Reason Tour has yielded life change and transformation for many.

“Hundreds of people every night respond to the Gospel,” he said. “We really believe this is something that can spread all over America.”

As for Hall’s measure of success, he said he’s hoping to help foster “unity and prayer” across North Dakota, with more people turning to prayer. He’s also hoping to see a profound impact on the cultural narrative.

“We get so swept up in the latest cultural narrative,” he said. “As a follower of Christ, we have to be reminded where our hope is.”

