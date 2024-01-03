Winners Chapel Prayer Points for 21-Day Prayer and Fasting 2024

2024 Winners Chapel 21-Day Prayer and Fasting Guides.

Winners’ Chapel 21 days fasting and prayer for the year 2024 is set to commence on Monday, January 8, 2024. For everyone who wants to be part of the ongoing spiritual exercise, please scroll down to view and download the complete 21 days prayer guide.

Everyday of the Winners Chapel 21 days prayer and fasting program which is Scheduled to Hold from Monday 8th to Sunday 28th January, will be met with an evening prayer programme in all Living Faith Church worldwide to break the fast for the day. People who can make it to church around them can join the live broadcast online.

Bishop David Oyedepo 2024 Prophecies and Prophetic Declarations

Winners Chapel 21-Day Fasting and Prayer Points 2024

Winners Chapel prayer points for the 2024 21-days prayer and fasting is yet to be released by the church. Kindly save this page to be able to view and download the complete 21 days prayer guide.

