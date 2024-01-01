Bishop David Oyedepo 2024 Prophecy and Prophetic Declarations

Bishop David Oyedepo Prophetic Declarations for 2024

It shall be a year of release from every form of servitude and slavery!

It shall mark the end of misfortune in your life!

It shall be your Isaac-order of year; your year of enviable turnaround!

It shall be your year of spiritual breakthrough that will set the pace for other breakthroughs in your life!

It shall be your year of fearful favour!

It shall be your year of uncheckered enlargement!

You shall be satisfied with favour and fulfilled with the blessing of the Lord all through 2024!

All 2024 Prophecies For Nigeria, Ghana, USA, South Africa and the World

Every Winner that will care to maintain a walk with God shall dip his foot in oil!

It shall be your year of supernatural flight!

You will be jumping levels all through 2024!

God is bringing every Winner from the street corner to the limelight!

It shall be your year of favour after the order of Mary!

Favour will locate you to make the impossible happen in your life!

You will never know setbacks in your journey all through 2024!

God will bring you into the realm of fortune you have been longing for all your life!