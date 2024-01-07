Russian President Putin Attends Christmas Service With Families Of Fallen Soldiers (Photos)

Photos have emerged of Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrating Christmas in the house church at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.

On Christmas Eve, the president met with the families of the Russian soldiers who died during the special military operation in Ukraine, and together they attended the Christmas service at the church.

The church was erected in 1765, and Putin has been there more than once on Christmas Eve — the last time was in 2022.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas liturgy at a cathedral on the territory of the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 7, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with relatives of killed service members, who were involved in the country’s military campaign in Ukraine, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 6, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS