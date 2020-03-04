US Offers $7m Reward For Information To Capture Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau

The US Department of State has announced a $7 million reward to anyone that can provide credible information that will lead to the arrest of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The Deparment made this known in a tweet posted some hours ago. The tweet reads

The United States Department of State offers a #reward of up to $7 million for information leading to the arrest of #terrorist Abubakar #Shekau , leader of #Boko_Haram . #Whatsapp : +1 202 975 9195 #Telegram :

The Deparment made this known in a tweet posted some hours ago. The tweet reads

Source : https://rewardsforjustice.net/english/abubakar_shekau.html

Le Département d’État des États-Unis offre une #récompense pouvant aller jusqu’à 7 millions de dollars pour des renseignements menant à l’arrestation du #terroriste Abubakar #Shekau, chef de #Boko_Haram.#Whatsapp: +1 202 975 9195#Telegram: @RFJ_Francais_bot pic.twitter.com/WPj00PPMsr — Récompenses pour la Justice (@RFJ_Francais) March 3, 2020



Arabic translation. مكافأة تصل إلى 7 ملايين دولار للحصول على معلومات تؤدي إلى اعتقال # الإرهابي أبو بكر شكاو ، زعيم # بوكو حرام. #Whatsapp: +1 202 975 9195 #Telegram:RFJ_Francais_bot