“I’m Glad My Husband, Andimi Did Not Renounce Christ” – Wife of CAN Chairman killed by Boko Haram

Mary, the wife of Reverend Lawan Andimi, has said she took solace in the fact that her husband did not renounce Jesus Christ before being executed by Boko Haram terrorists on January 20.

Until his death, Andimi, a father of nine, was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The cleric was abducted on January 2 by Boko Haram fighters. His abductors later released a video that confirmed he was in their custody.

The abductors also increased their ransom demand from N50m to €2m (about N800m). It was gathered that he was killed for refusing to renounce his faith.

Mary in an interview with The Punch said that her husband’s refusal to renounce Christ in the video has strengthened her faith.

She said, “Our faith is now ever stronger than at any other time. We were not surprised because, from the video released by Boko Haram, it was obvious my husband was ready to go and be with the Lord.

“He knew where he was going and he was prepared for it. We are encouraged by the example shown.

“I know my husband to be a great man of faith; I was sure after seeing the video that even if he died in the hands of his captors, it would not be a loss because he knew where he was going.”

Mrs. Andimi added, “I was strengthened by my husband’s message in the video; he spoke like a man of faith, a man who was already prepared to meet with the Lord.

“I thought to myself that if God allowed him to be set free, we would glorify His name and if for whatever reasons, he was unable to get out, we would lose nothing because we knew his faith.

“He made it clear that if the Lord still wanted him to serve Him, he would make a way for him to be released, but if that was not the will of God, so be it.”