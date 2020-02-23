Tyson Fury Praises Jesus After Winning World Heavyweight Champion Beating Deontay Wilder

His brilliant speech, thanking Jesus and dedicating the victory to him is rare in that fashion

Tyson Fury Praises Jesus After Winning World Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion of the world after completely dominating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

What a performance from Fury!

After his victory, Fury paid tribute to his opponent, saying: “All praise to Jesus Christ. I want to pay credit to Deontay Wilder. I hit him with a right and he got back, he is a warrior and he will be back and he will be a champion again.”

His brilliant speech, thanking Jesus and dedicating the victory to him is rare in that fashion; leaving your opponents with a bloodied face and thanking Jesus? (Devil must be in real big trouble).

Congrats to @Tyson_Fury. He fought a great fight &took @BronzeBomber apart! I was touched when he gave glory to our Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ for his victory &proclaimed Him as the one true God! Deontay fought hard but it was the Gypsy King's night! What a great fighter he is! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Wilder was gracious in defeat.

“My corner threw in the towel but I was ready to go out on my shield,” he said. “There is no excuses. I am a warrior and I wanted to go back out on my shield. I will come back even stronger the next time around. This is what big time boxing is, the best must fight the best.”

Fury’s victory came after Wilder had on January 14, boasted that not even God can save Tyson from being defeated by him.

I told you before our first fight that I was going to baptize you. And I did. But not even God can save you the second time around. I promise you that.

I told you before our first fight that I was going to baptize you. And I did. But not even God can save you the second time around. I promise you that. 👑✊🏿 #BombZquad #TilThisDay #WilderFury2 #February22 pic.twitter.com/ADRJHQEhgq — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) January 13, 2020

It was one of the most anticipated heavyweight fights of a generation as Fury looked for justice after he felt he was robbed of victory in their original fight in December 2018.

Tyson Fury entered the ring first. Naturally, the Gypsy King arrived sitting on a throne.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder came out in his traditional mask.

Fury attacked from the bell but the third round was pivotal.

He never really recovered and was on the canvas once again in round five as Fury started to taste victory.

Quite literally.

