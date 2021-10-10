Tyson Fury put on a show for the fans Saturday night, as he and Deontay Wilder slugged it out in an 11-round bout for the ages. In the end, the British boxer came out on top, knocking out Wilder in the 11th round to keep his title and undefeated record intact.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

Tyson Fury Praises Jesus After Winning World Heavyweight Champion Beating Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury delivered a boxing masterclass against Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury landed three knockdowns and survived two from Wilder to pick up an emphatic KO win in the eleventh round.

Tyson Fury wore a Jesus hat following his victory which had the words ‘El Rey Viene’ on it. ‘El Rey Viene’ is a Spanish phrase that translates into ‘The king is coming.’ The phrase certainly suited the occasion as Fury decimated Wilder in one of the greatest title fights in heavyweight history.

Hard to not root for this guy! @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/QS5Xq4DV7a — Donnie Petty (@DonniePetty) October 10, 2021

Tyson Fury vows to pray for Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury was all class in the post-fight interview after his victory over Deontay Wilder. Fury lauded Wilder’s performance and even labeled him the ‘second-best’ in the world.

Tyson Fury also claimed Deontay Wilder had no feelings of mutual respect after the fight. However, Fury revealed that he harbored no ill feelings and vowed to pray to God to ‘soften’ Wilder’s heart.

Tyson Fury said after the fight:

“It was a great fight and worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. I’m not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a real run for my money tonight and I’ve always said I’m the best in the world and he’s the second-best. He’s got no love for me, Deontay Wilder, because you know why? I beat him three times. I’m a sportsman, I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. That’s his problem. I will pray for him so God will soften his heart.”

Tyson Fury’s Jesus trucker hat is the talk of Twitter after Wilder win

Tyson Fury is known for his distinctive clothing style, as well as his distinctive boxing style. Often seen dressed in colourful garb, the heavyweight champ never shies from wearing outlandish outfits.

So, it came as no surprise that for his third fight against Wilder, Fury would come dressed to the nines. After his win, Tyson Fury was dressed in a custom Claudio Lugli ensemble, which Fury described in an Instagram comment as “champions attire.”

But it wasn’t Lugli’s WBC printed suit that got boxing fans talking, but Fury’s simple Jesus trucker hat.

The biggest highlight for me is this Trucker Hat @Tyson_Fury can I please have this ❤️👀! Glory to Jesus mate! pic.twitter.com/Ewwa50LFYq— Big Fe🏝 (@Fe_lixxxx) October 10, 2021

The red and white cap features the name of Jesus in the shape of a fish (a principal symbol in Christianity). The multicoloured letters sit beneath a golden crown and atop the phrase, ‘El Rey Viene.’

Fans around the world have taken to Twitter in the hopes of finding a similar style cap. One fan tweeted: “Need that Jesus trucker hat Tyson Fury is wearing.”

Another added: “I need that Jesus hat! @Tyson_Fury send me the link please !!!”

Need the Jesus fish hat please bro @Tyson_Fury https://t.co/L1L0mvYF1u— Artie Piff (@ArtiePiff) October 10, 2021

Meaning of ‘El Rey Viene’ on Tyson Fury Jesus Cap

El Rey Viene has a meaning in Spanish which is fitting for the cap and for Fury’s match against Wilder.

It is a Spanish phrase that translates into ‘The king is coming.’

“Behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to each as is his work. Revelation 22:12