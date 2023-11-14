Top 10 Naomi Raine Songs

Naomi Raine Solomon is an American gospel singer, songwriter, and worship leader. She is also a member of Maverick City Music Collective. Born April 9, 1987 to the famed gospel singer Lawrence Felder, Naomi carried the torch passed down by her parents to spread the gospel through song. At the age of 2, Naomi Raine sang in her first concert! And by the age of 7, she had already written her first song.

Promises God Will Work It out Joy of the Lord Jireh Crazy Love God Problems Good News In The Room One Name (Jesus) Firm Foundation (He’s Gonna Make A Way)

Recommended: List of All Songs By Naomi Raine

Top 1000 Gospel Musicians and Their Songs

Top 100 Gospel Music Groups / Bands and Their Songs