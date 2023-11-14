Over the centuries, the Bible has been read by billions of people. Rabbis, ministers, and priests have focused on interpreting, teaching and preaching it for ages, and Scholars have spent their lives studying it.

According to Wycliffe Global Alliance, at least one portion of Scripture has been translated for over 3,350 of the 7,099 existing languages; the Bible in its entirety has been translated into nearly 700 languages, and while exact sales figures are hard to come by, it’s widely considered to be the world’s best-selling book of all time, with over 50 billion copies sold and distributed.

But despite the undeniable influence of the Bible, mysteries continue to linger over its origins. There is still much disagreement among biblical scholars today over the authorship of the Bible and the origin of the Bible. The questions about: Who Wrote the Bible?, How Did the Bible Come About?, Who Authored the Bible?, When Was the Bible Written?, and Why Was the Bible Written?, even after nearly 2,000 years of its existence and centuries of investigation by biblical scholars, have remained unanswered to many “brilliant minds”.

The Bible is the Word of God written over a period of 1500 years, spanning 66 books in the Old and New Testaments combined.

The Bible Was Written By God

If you ever ask your pastor or Sunday school teacher, “Who wrote the Bible?” you would probably get one of two responses:

“God wrote the Bible.” The Holy Spirit moved prophets like Moses and apostles like Paul to write about God’s relationship with the world (1 Timothy 3:16; 2 Peter 1:20–21). “About 40 people wrote the Bible.” The individual books were written by many authors over many years in many places to many different people groups.

Ultimately, above the human authors, the Bible was written by God. Second Timothy 3:16 tells us that the Bible was “breathed out” by God. God superintended the human authors of the Bible so that, while using their own writing styles and personalities, they still recorded exactly what God intended. The Bible was not dictated by God, but it was perfectly guided and entirely inspired by Him.

The Bible Is Inspired By God

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).

The Bible was inspired by God and written by approximately 40 different men of diverse backgrounds.

When we say the Bible is inspired, does it mean that God mechanically directed the hand of each biblical author to record God’s own voice? Absolutely not. It means that God divinely influenced the human authors of the Scriptures in such a way that what they wrote was the very Word of God.

“Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” (2 Peter 1:20–21).

The word “inspiration” simply means “God-breathed.” That means is God-breathed. It means the Bible truly is the Word of God and that makes the Bible unique among all other books.

The Word of God (Bible) is inspired by the Holy Spirit — God “breathed out” (2 Timothy 3:16) through the instrument of human beings.

The Bible was written by God through men—approximately 40 different men.

