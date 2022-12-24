1. Like silver lamps in a distant shrine,

The stars are sparkling clear and bright ;

The bells of the City of God ring out,1

For the Son of Mary was2 born to-night:

The gloom is past, and the morn at last

Is coming with orient light!

2. Never fell melodies half so sweet3

As those which are filling the skies ;

And never a palace shone half so fair,

As the manger bed where our Saviour lies ;

No night in the year is half so dear

As this, which has ended our sighs.

3. Now a new Power has come on the earth,

A match for the armies of hell :

A Child is born who shall conquer the foe,

And all the spirits of wickedness quell :

For Mary’s Son is the Mighty One

Whom the prophets of God foretell !

4. The stars of heaven still shine as at first

They gleamed on this wonderful night;

The bells of the City of God peal out,

And the Angels’ song still rings in the height;

And Love still turns where the Godhead burns.

Veiled in the Flesh from fleshly sight.4

5. Faith sees no longer the stable floor,

The pavement of sapphire is there ;

The clear light of heaven streams out to the world,

And Angels of God are crowding the air;

And heaven and earth, through the spotless Birth,

Are at peace on this night so fair!