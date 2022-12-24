1. Like silver lamps in a distant shrine,
The stars are sparkling clear and bright ;
The bells of the City of God ring out,1
For the Son of Mary was2 born to-night:
The gloom is past, and the morn at last
Is coming with orient light!
2. Never fell melodies half so sweet3
As those which are filling the skies ;
And never a palace shone half so fair,
As the manger bed where our Saviour lies ;
No night in the year is half so dear
As this, which has ended our sighs.
3. Now a new Power has come on the earth,
A match for the armies of hell :
A Child is born who shall conquer the foe,
And all the spirits of wickedness quell :
For Mary’s Son is the Mighty One
Whom the prophets of God foretell !
4. The stars of heaven still shine as at first
They gleamed on this wonderful night;
The bells of the City of God peal out,
And the Angels’ song still rings in the height;
And Love still turns where the Godhead burns.
Veiled in the Flesh from fleshly sight.4
5. Faith sees no longer the stable floor,
The pavement of sapphire is there ;
The clear light of heaven streams out to the world,
And Angels of God are crowding the air;
And heaven and earth, through the spotless Birth,
Are at peace on this night so fair!