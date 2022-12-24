1 Here we come a-wassailing
Among the leaves so green,
Here we come a-wandering,
So fair to be seen.
Refrain:
Love and joy come to you,
And to you your wassail, too,
And God bless you, and send you
A happy new year,
And God send you a happy new year.
2 We are not daily beggars
That beg from door to door,
But we are neighbors’ children
Whom you have seen before. [Refrain]
3 Good Master and good Mistress,
As you sit by the fire,
Pray think of us poor children
Who wander in the mire. [Refrain]
4 We have a little purse made
Of ratching leather skin;
We want some of your small change
To line it well within. [Refrain]
5 Bring us out a table,
And spread it with a cloth;
Bring us a moldy cheese and
Some of your Christmas loaf. [Refrain]
6 God bless the master of this house,
Likewise the mistress, too;
And all the little children
That round the table go. [Refrain]