1 Here we come a-wassailing

Among the leaves so green,

Here we come a-wandering,

So fair to be seen.

Refrain:

Love and joy come to you,

And to you your wassail, too,

And God bless you, and send you

A happy new year,

And God send you a happy new year.

2 We are not daily beggars

That beg from door to door,

But we are neighbors’ children

Whom you have seen before. [Refrain]

3 Good Master and good Mistress,

As you sit by the fire,

Pray think of us poor children

Who wander in the mire. [Refrain]

4 We have a little purse made

Of ratching leather skin;

We want some of your small change

To line it well within. [Refrain]

5 Bring us out a table,

And spread it with a cloth;

Bring us a moldy cheese and

Some of your Christmas loaf. [Refrain]

6 God bless the master of this house,

Likewise the mistress, too;

And all the little children

That round the table go. [Refrain]