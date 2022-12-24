1. Rolling downward, through the midnight,

Comes a glorious burst of heav’nly song;

’Tis a chorus full of sweetness—

And the singers are an angel throng.

Refrain

Glory! glory in the highest!

On the earth goodwill and peace to men!

Down the ages send the echo;

Let the glad earth shout again!

2. Wondering shepherds see the glory,

Hear the word the shining ones declare;

At the manger fall in worship,

While the music fills the quivering air. [Refrain]

3. Christ the Savior, God’s Anointed,

Comes to earth our fearful debt to pay—

Man of sorrows, and rejected,

Lamb of God, that takes our sin away. [Refrain]