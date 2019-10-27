The Experience Lagos, 2019 – Guest Artistes

The Experience Lagos 2019, #TE14
The Experience 14, #TE14

The Experience Lagos #TE
The Experience Lagos #TE

Africa’s Number 1 trending gospel music event, The Experience Lagos, is here again! It is intriguing, inspiring and entertaining with this year’s edition tagged Worship Jesus

List of all the music ministers for The Experience 2019, #TE14 below:

  1. Vicki Yohe
  2. Don Moen
  3. Kirk Franklin
  4. Mike Aremu
  5. Planet Shakers
  6. Tope Alabi
  7. Chioma Jesus
  8. J.J. Hairston
  9. Glowreeyah Braimah
  10. Ada Ehi Moses
  11. Travis Greene
  12. Tim Godfrey
  13. Nathaniel Bassey
  14. Eben
  15. Donnie McClurkin
  16. Onos Ariyo

The Africa’s biggest worship concert – The Experience Lagos is always organized by House on the Rock.

The Experience Lagos 2018 Guests Artists
The Experience Lagos 2018 Guests Artists

