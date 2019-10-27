The Experience Lagos, 2019 – Guest Artistes

The Experience Lagos 2019, #TE14
The Experience 14, #TE14
Africa’s Number 1 trending gospel music event, The Experience Lagos, is here again! It is intriguing, inspiring and entertaining with this year’s edition tagged Worship Jesus
List of all the music ministers for The Experience 2019, #TE14 below:
- Vicki Yohe
- Don Moen
- Kirk Franklin
- Mike Aremu
- Planet Shakers
- Tope Alabi
- Chioma Jesus
- J.J. Hairston
- Glowreeyah Braimah
- Ada Ehi Moses
- Travis Greene
- Tim Godfrey
- Nathaniel Bassey
- Eben
- Donnie McClurkin
- Onos Ariyo
The Africa’s biggest worship concert – The Experience Lagos is always organized by House on the Rock.
