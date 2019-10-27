The Experience Lagos, 2019 – Date, Time & Venue

The Experience 14, 2019. #TE14 Event Schedule

That time of the year when millions of people from different walks of life gather for the sake of worship to God is here again.

The Number 1 trending gospel music event in Africa is here again! It is intriguing, inspiring and entertaining with this year’s edition tagged Worship Jesus

The House on the Rock hosts the Africa’s biggest worship concert – The Experience Lagos #TE14, 2019 edition.

See The Experience Lagos 2019 #TE134 Schedule below:

Date: Friday, December 6th, 2019

Time: 7pm till dawn

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan Lagos

Theme: Worship Jesus

Brace yourself for an unforgettable worship experience!

Facts About The Experience Lagos

The Experience is an Interdenominational Gospel concert that features some of the best-known musical talents of our time. The Event is convened by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior pastor of the House on the Rock.

Here are a few fun facts you should know about The Experience.

👉 The Experience holds every year.

👉This year is the 14th edition.

👉It always holds in Lagos.

👉It is an all-night event.

👉 It holds at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Onikan, Lagos.

👉 The Metropolitan Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder and senior Pastor of House On The Rock is the host and convener of The Experience. #TE #TheExperience.

