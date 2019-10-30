Songs Of Praise – Hymn

Author: James Montgomery

Songs of praise the angels sang,

heaven with alleluias rang,

when creation was begun,

when God spake and it was done.

Songs of praise awoke the morn

when the Prince of peace was born;

songs of praise arose when he

captive led captivity.

Heaven and earth must pass away;

songs of praise shall crown that day:

God will make new heavens and earth;

songs of praise shall hail their birth.

And shall we alone be dumb

till that glorious kingdom come?

No, the church delights to raise

psalms and hymns and songs of praise.

Saints below, with heart and voice,

still in songs of praise rejoice;

learning here, by faith and love,

songs of praise to sing above.

Hymns of glory, songs of praise,

Father, unto thee we raise,

Jesu, glory unto thee,

with the Spirit, ever be.