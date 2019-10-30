Prepare To Meet Thy God – Hymn

Author: James H. Stanley

Careless soul, why will you linger,

Wand’ring from the fold of God?

Hear you not the invitation?

Oh, prepare to meet thy God.

Refrain:

Careless soul, oh, heed the warning,

For your life will soon be gone;

Oh, how sad to face the judgment,

Unprepared to meet thy God.

Why so thoughtless are you standing,

While the fleeting years go by,

And your life is spent in folly?

Oh, prepare to meet thy God.

Hear you not the earnest pleadings

Of your friends that wish you well?

And perhaps before tomorrow

You’ll be called to meet your God.

If you spurn the invitation

Till the Spirit shall depart,

Then you’ll see your sad condition,

Unprepared to meet thy God.