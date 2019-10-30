Soul Of My Saviour – Hymn

Soul of my Savior sanctify my breast,

Body of Christ, be thou my saving guest,

Blood of my Savior, bathe me in thy tide,

wash me with waters gushing from thy side.

Strength and protection may thy passion be,

O blessed Jesus, hear and answer me;

deep in thy wounds, Lord, hide and shelter

me,

so shall I never, never part from thee.

Guard and defend me from the foe malign,

in death’s dread moments make me only

thine;

call me and bid me come to thee on high

where I may praise thee with thy saints for ay.