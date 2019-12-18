Pray For Lecturer Bitrus Bwala and Other Christians As They Plead For Life Under Boko Haram Captivity (Video)

Boko Haram recently released a video that shows 11 Christians who were abducted by the militant group at the end of November, pleading for their lives and assistance from Christian groups and the Nigerian government.

The spokesperson for the group in the video, Muslim Imams and Traditionalists Give Their Lives To Christ In Abuja (Photos), shared that he was kidnapped on November 27. The group also witnessed the recent killing of several aid workers from Action Against Hunger who had been kidnapped in July. Bwala appeared overcome in the video over what the group had experienced.

Zakka appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria as well as the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) to intervene and rescue them from an uncertain fate.

“I was on my way to my station when I was abducted,” he said. “I appeal to the Federal Government, as you can see here (there are various Christians among those) abducted at various points. When we came we saw some workers here particularly the ones with the Action Against Hunger before they were executed. We saw that government has not done enough and that is why Leah Sharibu is still here. We therefore appeal in particular to President Muhammadu Buhari to do whatever is within his reach to rescue us. We equally appeal to our various governors to come to our aid and rescue us. The leadership of Christian organizations, we appeal to you to liaise with the Federal government and push for the rescue of all captives here.”

He specifically cited that Leah Sharibu is with them and is still in custody, at least in part, because of the lack of action of the Nigerian government.

EXCLUSIVE: TWO LECTURERS, OTHERS SPEAK FROM ISWAP CAPTIVITY. | Ahmad Salkidahttps://t.co/VN0NTBo9PM pic.twitter.com/3AGrRSSfi3 — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) December 14, 2019

The persecution of Christians is rapidly increasing across Nigeria — but these massacres rarely make the news.

Northern Nigerian Christians are among the most persecuted all over the world.

It reached its peak in 1998 when Boko haram came up.

What actually made some people to come together and formed a terrorist gang to kill people are the hatred and the pains they received daily by sighting Christians around them, especially in Borno state where the headquarters of the Boko Haram sect is located. Nothing is more hurtful to an Islamic jihadist than hearing Christian drums and songs.

Meanwhile, as Christian persecution increases in the northern part of Nigeria, massive conversions of Muslims to Christianity are taking place too.

These brave believers face the threat of brutal death daily, but they refuse to forsake the God they love. They’re being forced from their homes, turned into refugees, and constantly made to fear for their lives.

Despite all this, the church of Jesus Christ in Nigeria is growing so rapidly and forcefully advancing.

Will you pray for Christians living in Nigeria? Please pray they will receive peace and comfort, and that one day they’ll be able to practice their faith openly without fear of death.

Nigeria is ranked 12th on Persecution Watchdog, Open Doors’ 2019 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

