Pastor Joseph Prince, New Creation Church Christmas Service 2019, Live Stream

Pastor Joseph Prince / New Creation Church December 25 Christmas Service, 2018, Live Streaming / Live Broadcast.
Save this page to watch the Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of New Creation Church (NCC) Christmas Service 2019 which holds on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Recommended: Watch All 2019 Live Christmas Services Here
New Creation Church (NCC) is a Non-denominational, Evangelical and Charismatic Mega Church located at Buona Vista, Singapore, with Pastor Joseph Princeas the senior pastor.
Recommended:
►►History Of Christmas
►► Why Christmas Is Also Called Xmas?
►►Origin Of Christmas Tree
►►See Why Christmas Is Always Celebrated On The 25th December
►►Origin of Santa Claus, Father Christmas
►Watch Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of All Crossover Night Service (31st Dec. 2019)►