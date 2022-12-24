1 Once in royal David’s city

stood a lowly cattle shed,

where a mother laid her baby

in a manger for his bed:

Mary was that mother mild,

Jesus Christ, her little child.

2 He came down to earth from heaven

who is God and Lord of all,

and his shelter was a stable,

and his cradle was a stall;

with the poor and mean and lowly,

lived on earth our Savior holy.

3 And our eyes at last shall see him,

through his own redeeming love,

for that child, so dear and gentle,

is our Lord in heav’n above,

and he leads his children on

to the place where he is gone.

4 Not in that poor, lowly stable

with the oxen standing by

we shall see him, but in heaven,

set at God’s right hand on high.

Then like stars his children crowned,

all in white, his praise will sound.