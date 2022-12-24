1 Maker of the sun and moon,

and mother of the earth,

comes to life in human form,

to bless all human birth:

to bless all human birth:

[Refrain:]

Glory to God! Maker, Spirit, Son!

Giver and Gift, in love enfolded in One!

2 Give us grace to feel you near

to sense your truth and see;

breathe into our lungs and limbs,

that we might holy be:

that we might holy be: [Refrain]

3 Lord of every living thing,

conceived in woman’s womb:

may we find you deep inside

our lives, and make you room:

our lives, and make you room: [Refrain]

4 Mary magnifies her Lord:

then let us praise God’s deed

as God’s reign begins this way,

and we from sin are freed:

and we from sin are freed: [Refrain]

5 Jesus lay in Mary’s arms

God’s future at her breast —

proved his love for all the world —

puts our love to the test:

puts our love to the test: [Refrain]