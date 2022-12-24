1 Maker of the sun and moon,
and mother of the earth,
comes to life in human form,
to bless all human birth:
to bless all human birth:
[Refrain:]
Glory to God! Maker, Spirit, Son!
Giver and Gift, in love enfolded in One!
2 Give us grace to feel you near
to sense your truth and see;
breathe into our lungs and limbs,
that we might holy be:
that we might holy be: [Refrain]
3 Lord of every living thing,
conceived in woman’s womb:
may we find you deep inside
our lives, and make you room:
our lives, and make you room: [Refrain]
4 Mary magnifies her Lord:
then let us praise God’s deed
as God’s reign begins this way,
and we from sin are freed:
and we from sin are freed: [Refrain]
5 Jesus lay in Mary’s arms
God’s future at her breast —
proved his love for all the world —
puts our love to the test:
puts our love to the test: [Refrain]