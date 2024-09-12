Working Will Not Save Me – Hymn Lyrics

1. Working will not save me;

Purest deeds that I can do,

Holiest thoughts and feelings too,

Cannot form my soul anew;

Working will not save me.

Chorus: Jesus wept and died for me;

Jesus suffered on the tree;

Jesus waits to make me free,

He alone can save me.

2. Weeping will not save me;

Though my face were bathed in tears,

That could not allay my fears,

Could not wash the sins of years;

Weeping will not save me.

3. Waiting will not save me;

Helpless, guilty, lost I lie,

In my ear is mercy’s cry;

If I wait I can but die:

Waiting will not save me.

4. Praying will not save me;

All the prayers that I could say

Could not wash my sins away,

All I owe could never pay:

Praying will not save me.

5. Faith in Christ will save me;

Let me trust Thy gracious Son,

Trust the work that He has done,

To His arms, Lord, help me run;

Faith in Christ will save me.