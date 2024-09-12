Working Will Not Save Me – Hymn Lyrics

1. Working will not save me;
Purest deeds that I can do,
Holiest thoughts and feelings too,
Cannot form my soul anew;
Working will not save me.
Chorus: Jesus wept and died for me;
Jesus suffered on the tree;
Jesus waits to make me free,
He alone can save me.
2. Weeping will not save me;
Though my face were bathed in tears,
That could not allay my fears,
Could not wash the sins of years;
Weeping will not save me.
3. Waiting will not save me;
Helpless, guilty, lost I lie,
In my ear is mercy’s cry;
If I wait I can but die:
Waiting will not save me.
4. Praying will not save me;
All the prayers that I could say
Could not wash my sins away,
All I owe could never pay:
Praying will not save me.
5. Faith in Christ will save me;
Let me trust Thy gracious Son,
Trust the work that He has done,
To His arms, Lord, help me run;
Faith in Christ will save me.