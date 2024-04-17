“Love God, and Carry Him In Your Heart Always”: World Oldest Man Says As He Dies

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora of Venezuela was officially the world’s oldest man before his death on April 2, 2024 at the age of 114.

Before his death, one of Pérez was passionate about building a strong relationship with the Lord and his family, according to Guinness World Records, who had registered him as the world’s eldest man.

As part of that connection with God, Mora, who was born in 1909 and would have turned 115 on May 27, reportedly prayed twice daily.

His secret to a long life was to “work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart.”

Over the years, Mora built a massive family, with six sons and five daughters with his wife Ediofina del Rosario García, who died in 1997. In sum, he had 42 grandkids, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, according to Faithwire.

“He wants to be remembered as a hard-working man, faithful to his wife and his religion” Guinness World Records noted.

Freddy Bernal, governor of the Venezuelan state of Táchira, shared a tribute on social media, saying goodbye to Mora and calling him “humble, hardworking, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition.”

“Together with my wife and children, we had the pleasure and the pride of meeting him and sharing with his loved ones,” Bernal said. “My old Don Vicente, we will always remember him for his optimism in life, for faith, hope, and that deep love for our state of Táchira.”