Christian Politician Facing Jail Term For Tweeting Bible Verse Set To Face Supreme Court

Finland’s Supreme Court has announced it will take up a contentious case against a Christian politician who has faced a years-long legal battle for sharing her biblical views on sexuality.

Dr. Päivi Räsänen, the Finnish politician who was once again victorious in court this past November, will continue her battle after the prosecutor appealed to the nation’s high court.

Räsänen’s Response

Räsänen, a member of parliament and former interior secretary, responded to the news the Finnish Supreme Court will take up her case in a press release Friday by affirming she will “continue to fight for freedom of speech.”

“The Supreme Court has today announced that it will give the Prosecutor General the permission to appeal the unanimous acquittal of the Helsinki Court of Appeal concerning the charges about my statements,” she wrote.

Even if Räsänen loses at the Supreme Court, she said she is prepared to take the case outside of her country to affirm her rights, fighting back against the hate speech charges she has incessantly faced throughout her years-long struggle.

“I have, however, a peaceful mind and I am ready to continue to defend free speech and freedom of religion before the Supreme Court and, if need be, also before the European Court of Human Rights,” Räsänen said.

While Räsänen’s case originally carried a risk of jail time upon conviction, ADF International said earlier this year the prosecution wants “tens of thousands of Euros in fines” and censorship of a decades-old pamphlet written by Räsänen on the topic of biblical marriage.

Bishop Juhana Pohjola, a faith leader in Finland who published the pamphlet, is also facing charges.

