Hindu Woman Tormented By Evil Encounters Jesus, Turns Preacher

Begging to be healed, Vani Marshall dared to touch an idol and got chased off by a priest.

“You are a sinner! You will never be able to touch god!” the Hindu priest shouted behind her. “There will always be a wall between you and god.”

“When I cried out Jesus, the presence of a holy God began to filter through that room. That room was darkened. The lights were switched off. I was sitting on the edge of my bed. I never saw His face, but His voice was as audible as anything that I’ve ever heard before. ‘I am Jesus. I am God.'”

“I was not born in a Pentecostal Christian family church,” Vani said in the video above. “I was born in an Orthodox priest hood Hindu family. I was born in a Hindu family to Brahmin priests. My grandfather my great-grandfather and my great-great-grandfather were Hindu priests. It was unthinkable and offensive for a daughter of a granddaughter of a priest to come away from that system.”

I was so hungry for God I was so thirsty for God. When I was born at the age of six days old, I was dedicated to Hindu demons in a cave temple. I was left in a cave temple and from that moment on my mind, my spirit and my soul was overtaken by demonic forces and I had no control over.

I could not control these forces. They controlled me every decision I made, everything I became. I began to learn to worship the names of over 2,000 gods. Over 2,000 gods by memory. It was required of me. It was required of the priesthood and I as an obedient daughter of a priest or granddaughter of a priest I learned the names of 2,000 gods.

At the age of 19 or 20, I was so hungry for God but I did not know his name, where he was, who he is. And so I started a journey of pain and darkness at the age in my late teens. I became discipled under a witch. And the reason I went into that was not to harm anyone but to find God. Any which way at all when you’re hungry you get desperate. And when you’re desperate, you will do anything to find God.

And so I went after Him and I didn’t find Him in the pages of Hinduism. I didn’t find Him in the pages of the priesthood. I didn’t find Him in the pages of mantras and prayers that have taught to believe in. I didn’t find Him in the in the rooms of temples, huge temples I would go into. And want to look for God, there was one time I was in southern India and there was in this temple. I went in and I opened the curtain.

There was a veil that divided the the holy area from the rest of the public where, I couldn’t wait. I had no authority to go into that area only a male priest would go in there. I opened the curtain and there was a ten-foot Idol, 12 arms, 12 faces, myriad number of eyes. He didn’t see me. He couldn’t hold me. He had eyes and could not see me years down the road.

Vani Marshall_From Hinduism To Jesus Preacher

I was struck with a demonic pain in my body from the top of my head to the tips of my feet. I would be in pain painkillers and suicide came the order of the day. I was I … I took painkillers every day more than the required dose just and knocked myself out. In my mind it was one thought if I ended my life I would end the pain.

And so I was sitting at the edge of my bed possibly on the last day of my life on this planet. Sometimes when it all looks lonely you feel that nobody really cares. Hear me people. He’s watching over you. He’s watching over you and it may not be tangible but He’s over you and He loves you and He’ll come through for you. If you would just focus on Him and let the other stuff go.

I was sitting at the edge of my bed, frustrated, fed up and I cried out like you have cried out. Jesus, I’d heard of that name when I was growing up Christmas cards, Christian people, that would come to my door and tell me He died for you and I would resist them and argue with them, proud and arrogant of the priesthood, that I belonged to, ignorant.

When I cried out Jesus, the presence of a holy God began to filter through that room. That room was darkened. The lights were switched off. I was sitting on the edge of my bed. I never saw His face, but His voice was as audible as anything that I’ve ever heard before. “I am Jesus. I am God.” And He touched my body. No doctor could cure the disease that was in my body. No doctor could heal me. No doctor could provide the answers.

Nothing out there that can. And I’ve been there done it, not tried it, everything the darkest Road I’ve taken it. Gentleman … And He came to me. He touched my body in an instant, that disease left my body in an instant I was healed. I began to feel His power and His presence cores through my body.

And then I went into this tiny church about fifty people and somebody up and from there looked a bit like this platform and somebody up on the saw I was talking about going into the water that if you’re baptized you become a new creature. Well I didn’t understand that either. I was wondering how water can make such a big difference what’s the big deal. We take showers every day I went up to this preacher man and I said will you put me in this water because everything and anything he wants me to do I’m ready to do it. He has set me free.

The harvest truly is plenteous, and as Jesus said to ask the Father to send labourers into the harvest, God has indeed sent forth labourers in the harvest, and all over the world, city by city, lives are being transformed and millions are heading back into the kingdom of God. Hallelujah!

Keep praying for the lost, God is at work in the hearts of men.

