Woman Truck Driver Credits God For Surviving Horrific Bridge Accident: ‘God Is Listening’

A 26-year-old truck driver is overwhelmingly grateful to God for delivering her from a horrific accident that left the massive semitruck dangling from a bridge.

The shocking footage of the Kentucky four-vehicle crash, which unfolded March 1 on the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, is absolutely terrifying.

The accident was believed to have occurred after Trevor W. Branham, 33, lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the wrong lanes, hit another car, then struck the semitruck in question.

Sydney Thomas, the 26-year-old semitruck driver, was then sent off the bridge and dangling — an unimaginable scenario.

Fortunately, Thomas wasn’t injured in the astonishing event. She spoke out this week about what unfolded that day, how she believes God heard her prayers, and how she’s faring.

WATCH: Heart-stopping dash cam video shows the moment a pickup truck hit a tractor-trailer, causing it to plow through a guardrail and dangle over the edge of a Louisville bridge — 100 feet high above water. pic.twitter.com/oNCJX8o28y — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2024

“Sometimes you pray, and I’m guilty of this: I pray, and I don’t think God is listening,” she told WHAS-TV. “But He was that day.”

Thomas hung for 40 minutes until firefighters were able to use a crane to lift someone down to reach her. She remained still the whole time, fearing movement would send the truck plummeting into the water.

Louisville firefighter Bryce Carden soon appeared at her window mid-air latched to a harness and hanging from the crane. He asked if he could pray with her – and the two proceeded to invoke the Lord.

“She was praying a lot,” Carden told WHAS-TV. “And I prayed with her.”

In the end, Thomas was rescued by the firefighter and lifted out of the truck.

Though she has no plans of traveling ever again on the Clark Memorial Bridge, she credited God for saving her, and pledged not to be overtaken by fear, Faithwire reports.

“God has me here for a reason and I have to fulfill my purpose in life,” she said. “And I can’t let something like that stop me from doing what I’m supposed to do for Him, because He brought me out of it.”

Thomas added, “He doesn’t want me to…live in fear the rest of my life.”

