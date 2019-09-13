Long Time Ago In Bethlehem – Hymn

Long time ago in Bethlehem

So the Holy Bible say

Mary’s boy child, Jesus Christ

Was born on Christmas Day.

Hark now hear the angels sing

A newborn king was born today

And man will live for evermore

Because of Christmas Day.

While shepherds watched their flock by

night,

They saw a bright new shining star

they hear a choir sing

The music seemed to come from afar.

Hark, now hear the angels sing,

A king was born today,

And man will live for evermore,

Because of Christmas Day.

Joseph and his wife, Mary,

Came to Bethlehem that night,

They found no place to bear her child,

Not a single room was in sight.

Hark now hear the angels sing,

A king was born today,

And man will live for evermore

Because of Christmas Day

By and by they find a little nook

In a stable all forlorn,

And in a manger cold and dark,

Mary’s little boy was born.

Hark, now hear the angels sing,

A king was born today,

And man will live for evermore,

Because of Christmas Day.