Long Time Ago In Bethlehem – Hymn

Long time ago in Bethlehem
So the Holy Bible say
Mary’s boy child, Jesus Christ
Was born on Christmas Day.
Hark now hear the angels sing
A newborn king was born today
And man will live for evermore
Because of Christmas Day.
While shepherds watched their flock by
night,
They saw a bright new shining star
they hear a choir sing
The music seemed to come from afar.
Hark, now hear the angels sing,
A king was born today,
And man will live for evermore,
Because of Christmas Day.
Joseph and his wife, Mary,
Came to Bethlehem that night,
They found no place to bear her child,
Not a single room was in sight.
Hark now hear the angels sing,
A king was born today,
And man will live for evermore
Because of Christmas Day
By and by they find a little nook
In a stable all forlorn,
And in a manger cold and dark,
Mary’s little boy was born.
Hark, now hear the angels sing,
A king was born today,
And man will live for evermore,
Because of Christmas Day.