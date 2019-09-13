Look And Live – Hymn

Written By William A. Ogden

I’ve a message from the Lord, hallelujah!

This message unto you I’ll give,

‘Tis recorded in His word, hallelujah!

It is only that you “look and live.”

Refrain:

“Look and live,” my brother, live,

Look to Jesus now, and live;

‘Tis recorded in His word, hallelujah!

It is only that you “look and live.”

I’ve a message full of love, hallelujah!

A message, O my friend, for you,

‘Tis a message from above, hallelujah!

Jesus said it, and I know ’tis true.

Life is offered unto you, hallelujah!

Eternal life thy soul shall have,

If you’ll only look to Him, hallelujah!

Look to Jesus who alone can save.

I will tell you how I came, hallelujah!

To Jesus when He made me whole—

‘Twas believing on His name, hallelujah!

I trusted and He saved my soul.