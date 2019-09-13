Look And Live – Hymn

Written By William A. Ogden
I’ve a message from the Lord, hallelujah!
This message unto you I’ll give,
‘Tis recorded in His word, hallelujah!
It is only that you “look and live.”
Refrain:
“Look and live,” my brother, live,
Look to Jesus now, and live;
‘Tis recorded in His word, hallelujah!
It is only that you “look and live.”
I’ve a message full of love, hallelujah!
A message, O my friend, for you,
‘Tis a message from above, hallelujah!
Jesus said it, and I know ’tis true.
Life is offered unto you, hallelujah!
Eternal life thy soul shall have,
If you’ll only look to Him, hallelujah!
Look to Jesus who alone can save.
I will tell you how I came, hallelujah!
To Jesus when He made me whole—
‘Twas believing on His name, hallelujah!
I trusted and He saved my soul.