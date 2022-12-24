1 The holly and the ivy

when they are both full grown,

of all the trees that are in the wood

the holly bears the crown.

Refrain:

The rising of the sun

and the running of the deer,

the playing of the merry organ,

sweet singing in the choir.

2 The holly bears a blossom,

white as the lily flower,

and Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ,

to be our sweet Saviour. [Refrain]

3 The holly bears a berry,

as red as any blood,

and Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ

to do poor sinners good. [Refrain]

4 The holly bears a prickle,

as sharp as any thorn,

and Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ

on Christmas day in the morn. [Refrain]

5 The holly bears a bark,

as bitter as any gall,

and Mary bore sweet Jesus Christ

for to redeem us all. [Refrain]

6 The holly and the ivy,

when they are both full grown,

of all the trees that are in the wood

The holly bears the crown. [Refrain]