We are coming, we are coming,

We are soldiers of the Lord;

We are coming, we are coming,

We are coming at His word.

Refrain:

We are soldiers of the Lord,

We are coming at His word;

We are coming, we are coming,

We are coming at His word.

We are coming, we are coming,

Coming in our early youth;

We are coming, we are coming,

In the name of God and truth.

We are coming, we are coming,

With our banners lifted high;

We are coming, we are coming,

Jesus calls, and we reply: