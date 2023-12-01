‘Leave Our Kids Alone’: Superintendent Slams ‘Radical’ Atheist Group Demanding Prayers Be Stopped In Schools

Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction has issued a statement in response to Prague Public Schools halting their daily prayer broadcasts due to demands from atheist group ‘Freedom from Religion Foundation.’

Ryan Walters’ remarks were made after Prague Public Schools, a district in his state, halted daily prayers after a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), an atheist activist group, KOKH-TV reported.

In the video statement, Walters calls the foundation “a radical atheist group” and further calls the situation “outrageous, stating that his state has no plans of “bowing down to these bullies.”

“We’re going to continue to fight for religious liberty and religious freedom here in the state of Oklahoma,” Walters said, claiming the group has targeted children who wish to initiate prayer in the Prague Public Schools. “It’s outrageous. We have to take a stand for our students’ freedom of religion, their freedom to express their religious beliefs, no matter what those religious beliefs may be.”

“We will never back down to your bullying antics,” he said to the FFRF and other groups like it. “We will not allow atheism to be the state-sponsored religion of our school system. … Leave our kids alone.”

People of faith will never be bullied. pic.twitter.com/ury7dSAY08 — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) November 28, 2023

