Trans-identified Man Threatens To Bomb Churches, Sexually Assault Christian Girls

Willie made an online video in which he allegedly said, “Well, I guarantee I’ll be in the bathroom raping your Christian daughters and there ain’t nothing you f— can do about it. You hear me?”

A trans-identified man and self-described “pedophile” has been indicted for making threats to sexually assault Christian girls, bomb churches, and kill Christians.

Jason Lee Willie of Nashville, Illinois, was on Nov. 7, charged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois with 14 felony counts of interstate communication of a threat to injure, according to a federal indictment.

The threats, which are dated between March and August, include repeated references to Christians, black Americans, the Republican Party, and others.

Among the alleged threats cited in the indictment are threats to “bomb the churches”: “…We’re gonna bomb them, we’re gonna bomb them. We’re gonna bomb the churches. We’re gonna bomb them. You know it. We’re going to kill you…” The Christian Post reports.

According to court documents, Willie, in an online video, made reference to “Christian trash,” adding, “They’re transphobic, they’re homophobic, they’re no different than the [expletive] white supremacists….”

The indictment alleges Willie also frequently used racial epithets and threatened to target anyone “with a cross around your neck.”

Prosecutors say Willie, who also goes by “Alexia N. Willie,” also, specifically mentioned harming children with online video threats such as, “…We’re coming for your children. We’re not going to hurt you. We’re not going to hurt you.

“You have to understand, I know how to get to you, and that’s by [pounds fist into palm twice for emphasis] f— your children. By hurting your children. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

In August, Willie made an online video in which he allegedly said, “Well, I guarantee I’ll be in the bathroom raping your Christian daughters and there ain’t nothing you f— can do about it. You hear me?”

According to prosecutors, in another August video, Willie appeared to identify himself as a pedophile when he graphically described sexual abuse toward “little girls” and said, “You guys can’t do nothing about it. I don’t care, I’m openly a pedo. I’m openly a pedophile …”

In another video, prosecutors say Willie said trans-identified people are “tired of being picked on and we’re going to go into the schools and we’re going to kill their f— children out here, and that’s the end of it.

“We’re at war.”

