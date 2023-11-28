Canadian Government Claims Christmas, Easter Are Forms Of ‘Religious Discrimination and Intolerance’

A Canadian government panel has said that celebrating Christmas and Easter holidays could be seen as a form of “religious intolerance and discrimination against other religions.”

The panel, Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC), in charge of human rights law in the country, stated in a paper released last month, that Christianity’s two biggest holy days are examples of “present-day systemic religious discrimination” because they are statutory holidays in Canada.

According to the “Discussion Paper on Religious Intolerance” paper published on Oct. 23, “discrimination against religious minorities in Canada is grounded in Canada’s history of colonialism,” which, the paper states, finds its most “obvious example” in Canadian statutory holidays “related to Christianity.”

Because Christmas and Easter are the only Canadian statutory holidays linked to religious holy days, the report argues that “as a result, non-Christians may need to request special accommodations to observe their holy days and other times of the year where their religion requires them to abstain from work,” according to Christian Post.

