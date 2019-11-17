Former World Champion Manny Pacquiao Shares Testimony Of How He Got Born-Again

Manny Pacquaio is a Filipino world champion professional boxer. At 32 he was elected to the Philippine House of Representatives. He is the first and only eight-division world champion, in which he has won ten world titles, as well as the first to win the lineal championship in four different weight classes. According to Forbes, he was the 14th highest paid athlete in the world as of 2013.

He was named “Fighter of the Decade” for the 2000s (decade) by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organization (WBO). He is also a three-time The Ring and BWAA “Fighter of the Year,” winning the award in 2006, 2008, and 2009, and the Best Fighter ESPY Award in 2009 and 2011.

TBN’s Matt Crouch interviewed Manny Pacquiao prior to Manny’s big fight with Floyd Mayweather. Manny shares his faith and the emptiness he felt in his life before he found Jesus Christ.

As a former Roman Catholic, he said: “I went to church on Sunday, but from Monday to Saturday, I was in the bar drinking.I was gambling … I committed adultery. I didn’t care.” However, Manny ultimately became a born-again Christian.

He said in other interviews: “I’m happy because I found the right way, salvation, born again. We are required to be born again, all of us.“We’re not talking about religion here, but a relationship with God. Christ said unless we are born again we cannot enter the kingdom of God. Jesus Christ said: ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’ There is no other way. The only way is through Jesus Christ.”

“All the blessings that I enjoyed, I shared it with the poor. I trained my family to be generous to the poor. Deep in my heart, since the beginning of my fortune, I have the heart to share my blessings with the poor. I have lived miserably where I experienced sleeping in the street and had only water to drink because there is no food to eat. And that is what inspires me to give and share.” – Manny Pacquiao

“I remember as a little boy I ate one meal a day and sometimes slept in the street. I will never forget that and it inspires me to fight hard, stay strong and remember all the people of my country trying to achieve better for themselves.” – Manny Pacquiao

