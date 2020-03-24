#JesusFlippedTheSwitch: Powerful Testimonies Of How Jesus Christ Changes Lives

Thousands of twitter users are sharing powerful and amazing testimonies of how the Lord Jesus Christ redeemed them from the darkness they were in, and brought them into His glorious light.

Social media is to the Millenials what town meeting was to the silent generation. Different trends pop up the charts and they often talk about our lives directly be it good or bad.

A new hashtag that has been making rounds on Twitter NG, #JesusFlippedTheSwitch, has given young people an avenue to share their life’s struggles and transformations from bad to good.

It’s such great great stuff reading those stories, the testimonies of how God can save a man, how God brings men out of darkness into His marvelous light, just as the Bible says.

He hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins (Colossians 1:13-14)

But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light; Which in time past were not a people, but are now the people of God: which had not obtained mercy, but now have obtained mercy. (1 Peter 2:9-10)

Jesus paid it all
All to him I owe
Sin had left a crimson stain
He washed it white as snow

Read some of the testimonies and photos below:

