JesusFlippedTheSwitch: Powerful Testimonies Of How Jesus Christ Changes Lives

Thousands of twitter users are sharing powerful and amazing testimonies of how the Lord Jesus Christ redeemed them from the darkness they were in, and brought them into His glorious light.

Social media is to the Millenials what town meeting was to the silent generation. Different trends pop up the charts and they often talk about our lives directly be it good or bad.

A new hashtag that has been making rounds on Twitter NG, #JesusFlippedTheSwitch, has given young people an avenue to share their life’s struggles and transformations from bad to good.

It’s such great great stuff reading those stories, the testimonies of how God can save a man, how God brings men out of darkness into His marvelous light, just as the Bible says.

He hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins (Colossians 1:13-14)

But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light; Which in time past were not a people, but are now the people of God: which had not obtained mercy, but now have obtained mercy. (1 Peter 2:9-10)

Jesus paid it all

All to him I owe

Sin had left a crimson stain

He washed it white as snow

Read some of the testimonies and photos below:

I used to deal drugs, commit fornication and was very disobedient disobedient to my parents. Besides all of this God had mercy on me #JesusFlippedTheSwitch pic.twitter.com/PIc3Ozjzic — Mr Daramola (@davee_f6) March 23, 2020

Man, God has brought me a long way in such a short a period of time.



Repented in March 2019. Got baptized October 5, 2019. From being a liar, a smoker, fornicating, homosexual, an athiest/agnostic. There's really no one God can't save and transform. #JesusFlippedTheSwitch pic.twitter.com/TxbkvA8oal — 𝐉𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 (@JONCKYSO) March 24, 2020

Was lost and dead in my sin. Was addicted and abusing drugs. Was contemplating suicide… BUT #JesusFlippedTheSwitch and now I am wiped CLEAN and covered by the blood of Jesus. Every addiction is broken and I AM FREE and happier than ever🙌🏻😩🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/tFr36mz54l — Brennan (@brennan_brooks) March 24, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch

A confused adolescent. A fornicater, a constant masturbater, depressed & suicidal. Unaware of what “love” really was until I found Christ. Rescued, reformed and made new. If He can do it for me, He can do it for you too! GET SAVED 😭❤️

1 Timothy 1:15-16 ✨ pic.twitter.com/GXW9Yie28K — GO & WASH YOUR HANDS! (@parisjontel) March 24, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch

– I never knew God at all, I was depressed, I was suicidal, I thought I was bad, I was in love with sex, I was heading for destruction



+ I’m saved by Grace, I’m far from perfect, I’m in love with Jesus, I’m free, I now run a ministry in my school, I’m 16. pic.twitter.com/RJNdiDpMj6 — Ryan Bartley (@Ryanbartleydoc) March 23, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch Went from twerking to praising & being a youth minister at Millennium Worship🖤 pic.twitter.com/JbK3gJulJL — 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞🧷 (@anthonyad8) March 24, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch From catching whines, to catching the anointing

2 Corinthians 5:17 indeed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/S1bpB2IGCz — YT: ADEMOLA (@D_MOLA_) March 24, 2020

#Jesusflippedtheswitch



Searched all over, searched high and low still couldn't find nobody /anything to fill the void.



Here to say there's nobody greater than God ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gepf8eVI9h — New Age Saint (@malee_ant) March 24, 2020

Extremely suicidal with crippling anxiety vs Rest in Christ. I love Yeshuwa 😊😅#JesusFlippedTheSwitch pic.twitter.com/HmBbFpbDEO — Jedidiah (@M_oyox) March 23, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch No pictures can really convey the transformation my life has encountered ever since I began to take God serious. Obedience put me on my path to purpose. I am FOREVER GRATEFUL 😭😭😭❤️❤️🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q48zjmJR8a — Mikiah Keener (@Mikiah_) March 23, 2020

From Broken ,Abused, Lonely 👉🏻 Redeemed, Loved, Humbled🙌🏻 Thank you Jesus ! #Jesusflippedtheswitch pic.twitter.com/kDCBUoRxYR — Priscilla Frerichs (@Mrs_Frerichs) March 24, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch I was depressed, was doing and looking for all the wrong things and was suicidal but then God came and changed my story❤️ pic.twitter.com/UyfpCPif8r — P² (@PDhesi_) March 23, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch was a lukewarm Christian , craving acceptance from the world.

But Gods grace was sufficient , He changed my story🥺 I surrendered my life to Him. I became a living sacrifice, bearing my cross DAILY.

I will never stop praising Your great name. LORD JESUS❤️ pic.twitter.com/eKXLgw7pD2 — oa (@oyinarikawe) March 23, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch went from a part time Believer that struggled with anxiety, lust and worldliness to a full time Christian after Gods own heart 💓 2 Corinthians 5:17 – Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here pic.twitter.com/NbA6hSR9cZ — unbothered! (@OBFMZ) March 23, 2020

#JesusFlippedTheSwitch and changed the Transformer 🥺



“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast” pic.twitter.com/WD60JjAtFd — Sultan 👳🏾‍♂️ (@real_Sultan_Abu) March 23, 2020

I was running away from the call of God because I wanted the pleasures of this world , one day I had an encounter with the Lord and it changed my life forever . I’m now a minister of the Gospel at my young age of 25 , Glory be to God ! #JesusFlippedTheSwitch pic.twitter.com/eHiKG5bwwq — Shamil Mackay (@shamil_mackay) March 24, 2020

