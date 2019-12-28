Christmas: Kanye West Releases ‘Jesus Is Born’ Album, Follow-up To ‘Jesus Is King’

Christian rap artist Kanye West has released his new album Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day, continuing his foray into the world of gospel music.

West, whose public conversion to Christ this year generated considerable excitement and discussion among many Christians, made waves with his first-ever gospel album titled Jesus is King in October. The album earned him his ninth-consecutive spot at the top of the Billboard 200 charts, CBS News reported Wednesday.

The new album has 19 songs on it which include a cover version of West’s own “Ultralight Beam” and “Balm In Gilead,” a traditional gospel song, CNN noted Thursday. The primary artist listed on the album, a follow-up of sorts to “Jesus Is King,” is his Sunday Service Choir, which has been traveling with him to perform at worship services around the country, according to The Christian Post.

The 42-year-old artist has been vocal about making changes in his lifestyle as it relates to what he now proclaims.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West said previously about how his life had been transformed as a result of accepting Jesus.

“I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me. And in that I’m no longer a slave. I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

