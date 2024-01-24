Israeli Military Suffers Deadliest Attack In Gaza With Over 21 Killed In Single Attack

“This war has a very painful and heavy price; the devoted reservists who rallied to the flag sacrificed everything for the security of Israel so that we all can live here securely.”

Soldiers killed in the central Gaza Strip on January 22, 2024: Top (L-R): Sgt. Maj. (res.) Mark Kononovich, Sgt. First Class (res.) Israel Socol, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Adam Bismut, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shay Biton Hayun, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Itamar Tal, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Daniel Kasau Zegeye, Sgt. First Class (res.) Cedrick Garin; middle: Sgt. First Class (res.) Hadar Kapeluk, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Matan Lazar, Cpt. (res.) Ariel Mordechay Wollfstal, Master Sgt. (res.), Elkana Vizel, Cpt. (res.) Nir Binyamin, Sgt. First Class (res.) Sagi Idan, Sgt. First Class (res.) Ahmad Abu Latif; bottom: Sgt. Maj. (res.) Rafael Elias Mosheyoff, Sgt. First Class (res.) Nicholas Berger, Master Sgt. (res.) Yoav Levi, Sgt. First Class (res.) Yuval Lopez, Sgt. First Class (res.) Elkana Yehuda Sfez, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Sergey Gontmaher, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Barak Haim Ben Valid. (Israel Defense Forces, courtesy; combo image: Times of Israel)

The Israeli military on Tuesday said it lost 24 soldiers Monday in the Gaza Strip, including 21 reservists in a single incident near the border. This is the single deadliest incident for the IDF since the Oct. 7 raid by Hamas that started Israel’s offensive in the besieged enclave.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari explained, “The forces were operating in an area between the Israeli communities and Gaza – near the community of Kissufim. The forces were removing structures and terrorist infrastructure in the area, approximately 600 meters from the border.”

Israel’s Future Depends on Outcome of This War: Defense Minister

The buildings were being rigged for demolition by the Israeli troops when Hamas fired an RPG at a tank securing the forces. A second blast then occurred in the buildings, possibly as a result of a second RPG, leading to their collapse on top of those inside and nearby.

“The mission is intended to provide the security conditions necessary to allow the residents of southern Israel to return to their homes,” Hagari added.

Thousands of Israelis Gather at Western Wall To ‘War in Prayer’ For War Victims

“This war has a very painful and heavy price; the devoted reservists who rallied to the flag sacrificed everything for the security of Israel so that we all can live here securely,” he continued.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement about the incident, stating that, “Yesterday, we experienced one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war. I would like to stand by the dear families of our heroic fighters who fell on the battlefield. On behalf of our heroes, for our very lives, we will not stop fighting until total victory.

‘Israel’s Fight Is Our Fight’ – US Presidency

The incident took place as Israel faces increasing pressure to end the fighting in Gaza.

Israeli government reportedly submitted a proposal to Hamas through Qatari and Egyptian mediators requesting a two-month ceasefire in exchange for all Israeli hostages, Hamas however, rejected the deal, stating that it won’t accept any deal without a permanent ceasefire, according to CBN News.

“The Only Way to Save Humanity Is to Annihilate Israel”: Senior Iranian Official

Many South Africans Show Support For Israel after Their Government Drags Israel To International Court of Justice