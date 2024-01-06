“The Only Way to Save Humanity Is to Annihilate Israel”: Senior Iranian Official

The economic advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and member of the Expediency Council, Ali Aghamohammadi, has said that annihilating Israel is the only way to save humanity.

In a video shared by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Ali called on Hizbullah, the Houthi Ansar Allah, and the Palestinians to annihilate the Jewish nation in a preemptive act, as that is the only way to save humanity.

“The annihilation of Israel is a preemptive act. This is the only way to save humanity,” he said in an address aired on IRINN TV (Iran) on the killing of IRGC Qods Force General Razi Mousavi in an Israeli airstrike, during the memorial ceremony of Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by American forces in January 2020.

“We will not rest until we strangle their enemies,” Ali continued. “Why? Because we know that there is no other way to protect humanity, and that they must be annihilated. And this will happen. We are convinced that Mr. Razi Mousavi was struck today, because all the centers of resistance are on their way to end the life of the Zionist entity. America is acting out of humiliation.”

Watch the video below

