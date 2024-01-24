“Mini Revival” As 70 Michigan Players Gets Baptized: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Reveals

The University of Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh, during the 51st annual March for Life Rally in Washington D.C. last week, revealed a stunning stat, stating that 70 of his players had been baptized over the past season.

Harbaugh, who is the coach of this year’s college football championship team shared the surprising news in an interview with faith and sports commentator Jon Root, on the sidelines of the pro-life rally.

Christian Man Arrested For Preaching On Street Wins Case, Big Settlement Against Police

“There’s a spiritual mission to our team,” Harbaugh said. “I’m inspired by them…[it’s] inspirational. The young players on our team are incredible examples.”

The University of Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh

There are more than 100 players on the roster for the 2024 College Football Champs. This indicates “a mini revival” has been underway this past season with more than half of the Michigan Wolverines declaring their faith in Jesus by getting baptized in 2023, Harbaugh added, according to CBN News.

March For Life 2024: Poll Reveals Americans’ Stand On Abortion

Several of the players are outspoken born-again Christians who aren’t afraid to talk about their faith in Christ.

Got a chance to chat with Jim Harbaugh about his bold pro-life stance, where he’ll potentially coach next & more at the @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/tftKJbBiBj — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 19, 2024

I Was Super Gay For 30 Years But Jesus Changed Me: Hollywood Star Becket Cook Shares Supernatural Encounter