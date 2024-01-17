Thousands of Israelis Gather at Western Wall To ‘War in Prayer’ For War Victims

Thousands of Israelis lask week, gathered at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem — a spiritually significant site for Jewish people — to “cry out, and pray for mercy upon all of Israel,” and especially for those still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

A group of chief rabbis, prominent Jewish faith leaders, religious organizations, and loved ones of those still held hostage by the terrorist group called on the people of Israel to join them in prayer for God’s mercy and protection.

“We pray for God’s mercy on Klal Yisrael, for the healing of the wounded bodies and souls, for the success of the IDF soldiers and the security forces, for the safe return of the hostages,” they said in a joint statement, All Israel News reported.

Thousands came together in prayer for the kidnapped victims at the Western Wall, including dozens of hostages' family members



The prayer service which saw over 50,000 people throng the alleyways of the Western Wall, was opened by Shmuel Rabinovitch, rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places.

In his invocation, he prayed, “Hear us, merciful and compassionate God… Look upon us standing here in unity. There are no [different] tribes or camps here, we learned our lesson. We are standing before you as one man, with a united heart, and we have no one to lean on other than you, Master of the Universe.”

Over 136 Israelis are believed to still held hostage by Hamas.

