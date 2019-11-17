Iranian Army Commander Full Of Hate For Israel, Found Jesus Christ While Trying To Deceive UK Govt.

Darus was a Muslim commander in the Iranian army, full of hate for Israel, but the Jewish Messiah changed his heart to love God’s chosen people.

When I was in Iran, every morning before class, we shouted, “death to Israel”. And there is a very strange hatred about Israel, hatred about the Jewish people.

I went for military service and they sent me for extra training like a commander, I became addicted to drugs. I stopped all religious activities.

When I finished the military service, after that, I found a very good job, business job, and recieving good money, until I left Iran just for a better life.

My illegal journey started. I flew to Turkey, and from Turkey to Bosnia, that was a very risky and dangerous way. Then I arrived in England by applying for asylum, I didn’t have any good reason, I left Iran just for a better life. I decided to tell lie to government. Throuugh the applicatin form, I told them because I was a persecuted Christian, life was dangerous for me. Then I said to myself, “Darus, what if government ask you about Christianity, what do you have to tell them, why don’t you go to Church, just to get information about Christianity?”.

I went to the Church, I heard all basic things about Messiah, about repentance, about the cross, He rose again after three days, and He’s alive and can change lives. My head was full of the information, but my heart was still dark.

Then I received a letter from the government for interview. I picked up the phone and called my pastor. “I’m going for interview, could you come and help me on what to say and what not to say to government”.

When he came, he said to me, “Darus, you are not a Christian, it is all lies. Jeshua asked you to accept the truth and truth will set you free”.

I became very angry and said, no I can’t, they’ll deport me back to Iran.

Then I went to my room, and I bowed down, I cried and shouted, “if there is any God, You show Yourself to me, I can’t continue anymore”.

When I said that, that moment, that moment He revealed Himself, that moment He came, that moment He healed me completely from drugs, that moment I gave my heart to Him. He touched my heart and He gave me a strength, a power. That is the power inside my heart, because I tried several time to give up on drugs, but I coudn’t. But that moment I asked Yeshua for a start of a new life, and He did.

And He said to me “Darus, I love you as yo are, I died on the cross for you”.

I went for interview at London, the officer said to me, we have some couple of questions, I said to him, “I’m so sorry about the application form, I wasn’t a Christian in Iran, life wasn’t dangerous for me, I came to this country just for a better life, but two days ago, I gave my heart to Jesus, if yo want to send me to Iran or anywhere, I am ready for that”.

He looked at me and said, “you told lie?” They refused the application form. In the court, the judge, he looked at me and said, “What did you do?”. I said to him, yesterday, (because my court was on a Monday), I told him, yesterday I was leading the worship group,” and he said to me, “how did you do that?”. I told him, yesterday I was reading Psalm 96.

What does psalm 96 say, he asked. Everybody in the court opened their Bibles, and I said, “sing unto the Lord a new song: sing unto the Lord, all the earth, sing unto the Lord, bless his name; shew forth his salvation,” and that was a miracle. And the judge said to me, you are accepted to stay in England.

For a long time, I used to believe lies about Israel, about this nation, about the Jewish people, but I saw the truth in the Bible. And through studying the bible, God gave me a passion, a love for the Jewish people because God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; Yeshua Hamashiach changed my life, and today, I am one for Israel.

