3-year-old Says Jesus Saved Her From Drowning In Pool

She leaned over to rescue a cat that fell into her backyard pool. Then she plunged in herself and nearly drowned until Jesus brought her back to life.

Ella Kimbro, a Gibson County three-year-old, nearly died May 22nd in her family’s pool when she tried to reach in and rescue a cat named Elsa, according to WMC.

Like many parents in the mid-South, Johnny and Christy Kimbro like to spend time in their pool when temperatures rise.

Christy thought the three Kimbro kids were out riding their bikes on that fateful day. But she was surprised when she looked outside and didn’t see Ella.

Christy scanned the backyard carefully until she saw a horrible sight — her young daughter floating face-up in the pool.

“I thought she was dead when I first saw her. I remember yelling ‘Oh My God, she’s dead!’” Christy told WMC.

“She was blue, she was cold. I pulled her out of the pool. She wasn’t breathing,” added Christy.

Kimbro pool

When Ella’s father, Johnny, started CPR he could see her pupils were dilated. “What I do remember is standing over my daughter and I reached down to feel for a pulse, and I couldn’t find a pulse,” he told WMC.

After a few minutes of CPR something miraculous happened. Ella came back to life!

She was airlifted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and was on a ventilator for five days, according to WMC.

When she awakened, Christy will never forget the story Ella told.

Christy Kimbro

“She said she drowned. She saw a bright light and a man walking to her with long hair.”

Christy’s sister showed Ella a picture of Jesus on her phone and asked if the man looked like that.

“Ella said that was the man who saved her.” Christy says her three-year-old had never heard a bright light story before this happened.

Ella has recovered completely, thanks to a Rescuer and Savior with much more than CPR at His fingertips.

God Reports